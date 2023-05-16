JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Calling all punk rockers! American Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will be bringing their Fall tour to Johnstown later this year.

The band will be joined by ska punk rockers The Interrupters and Boston music artist Jesse Ahern on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the 1st Summit Arena.

Presale tickets for the event will be available Thursday, May 18 starting at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and ticket sales for the general public start on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Dropkick Murphys formed in 1996 and is led by singer Al Barr and bassist Ken Casey. The group is best known for their 2005 hit “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” which has been featured in several forms of media including the movie “The Departed.”

The Interrupters were formed in 2011 and is led by vocalist Aimee Allen, also known as Aimee Interrupter. Fans can expect to hear some of their top songs like “She’s Kerosene” and “Take Back the Power.”