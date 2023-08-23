(WTAJ) — After nearly 20 years, “Frasier” is returning with a new series this fall.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ showcases a first look at the new original series “Frasier” which puts Emmy Award-winning Kelsey Grammer back in the role of Frasier Crane.

The first two episodes will premiere in the United States and Canada on Thursday, Oct. 12 on Paramount+. Episodes will continue to be released exclusively on Thursdays on Paramount+.

CBS will also broadcast the first two episodes back to back on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 9:15 p.m.

The show, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004, was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. The new series will follow Frasier in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges, new relationships and some old dreams to finally fulfill.

In addition to Grammer, the show will feature Jack Cutomore-Scott as Fraiser’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Fraiser’s old college buddy turned professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia; Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueriro, who will be Freddy’s roommate; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Chris Harris, of “How I Met Your Mother” and Joe Cristalli, of “Life in Pieces”, wrote the show, which is being executively produced by Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

This fall makes 30 years since Frasier first premiered on television. The original run of the show still holds the record for the most Emmy wins for a comedy series with 37 wins and 107 nominations. The original series is available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.