(WTAJ) — The Game Awards have announced their nominees for 2023 Game of the Year.

The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, was founded in 2014 with the hopes of bringing together a diverse group of game developers and players as well as highlighting notable names from popular cultures to celebrate gaming and entertainment.

One of the most acclaimed categories, Game of the Year, has announced its nominees for 2023. To be nominated, a game should deliver the “absolute best experience” across all creative and technical fields. Below is the list of the nominees.

The winner is chosen by gamers and viewers, who can vote through the Game Awards website.

The Game Awards will take place on Dec. 7 at the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles. Whatever game wins “Game of the Year” will win bragging credits as well as the opportunity to release post-launch content centered around expansions, additional items, soundtracks and customization options.