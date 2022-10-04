PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran announced his new 2023 “Mathematics Tour,” which will feature two stops in Pennsylvania.

The first stop in Pennsylvania will be at Lincoln Financial Center in Philadephia on June 3 followed by coming to Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz field) in Pittsburgh on July 8.

Sheeran, who has been tearing up charts for nearly a decade now, took to his Twitter to announce the new 21-stop tour featuring guests Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.

For early access to tickets, you can sign up here.

The ticket presale will take place on Oct. 12 and the official sale will take place on Oct. 14.