BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “You’re gonna need a bigger boat…” Well, ok, maybe just a bigger car so you can pile into the drive-in at the Bedford County Fairgrounds this summer.

Summer Schedule

Saturday, May 27 — “Top Gun” and “Top Gun: Maverick” double feature (9:05 p.m.)

Saturday, June 3 — “Aladdin (1992)” (9:10 p.m.)

Saturday, June 10 — “The Parent Trap (1998)” (9:15 p.m.)

Saturday, June 17 — “Guardians of the Galaxy” (9:20 p.m.)

Saturday, June 24 — “Minions” (9:20 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1 — “Independence Day” (9:20 p.m.)

Saturday, July 8 — “The Sandlot” (9:20 p.m.)

Saturday, July 15 — “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (9:15 p.m.)

Saturday, August 5 — “101 Dalmations” (8:55 p.m.)

Saturday, August 12 — “Talladega Nights” (8:45 p.m.)

Saturday, August 19 — “Ghostbusters (1984)” (8:35 p.m.)

Saturday, August 26 — “The Greatest Showman” (8:25 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 — Rain dates (8:15 p.m.)

Make no mistake about it, catching a movie with friends and/or family is a favorite to most and there are few things as nostalgic as a drive-in.

The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce said they were pleased to bring the Silver Lining Drive-In back to the Bedford County Fairgrounds. This year, it kicked off with a trip to the “danger zone!” (*Plays Top Gun soundtrack on tapedeck*)

The summer of movies started on Saturday, May 27, with a Top Gun double feature (“Top Gun”/”Top Gun: Maverick”). From there, the summer is full of family favorites and some iconic films from the ’80s and ’90s. You’re sure to find something you want to check out.

Silver Linings Drive-In Movies at Bedford County Fairgrounds

All shows start at dusk, but the gates open an hour beforehand.

Tickets are $5 per person for ages 19 and up. 18 and under are free. All moviegoers should enter by The Coffee Pot.

The Bedford County Fair will return to the fairgrounds July 22-29.

This story is a part of WTAJ’s Pennsylvania drive-in showtimes series. Click here to view more showtimes for drive-in theaters across the Central Pennsylvania area.