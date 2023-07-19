PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a mash-up of hip-hop, and nu-metal, Tech N9ne is heading to Pennsylvania with Hollywood Undead by this fall.

The team-up will also feature King Iso and more possible guests and they’re heading to Pa. in November. Here’s what to know:

November 10:

The tour will make a stop in Stroudsburg at the Sherman Theater Friday, Nov. 10. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. and can be found by clicking here.

November 11:

The tour ventures across the state to Stage AE in Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 11. Again, doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets also go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. You can buy them by clicking here.

VIP:

You can also look up Hollywood Undead’s “Hotel Kalifornia” VIP packages on their website by clicking here.