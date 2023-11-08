(WTAJ) — Hootie and The Blowfish have announced their 2024 “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” dates, with three stops happening in Pennsylvania.

The tour will cover 43 cities across the United States and Canada, marking the first full tour since 2019 for the band. The tour will kick off May 30, 2024 in Dallas and will run through Sept. 28, 2024 in West Palm Beach. Below are the dates and locations you can see the band in Pa.

Friday, June 28 – Hershey Park Stadium, Hershey

Saturday, June 29 – The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown

Friday, Aug. 16 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Philadelphia

Guests on the tour will include Collective Soul, Edwin McCain and Barenaked Ladies.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” Mark Bryan, lead guitarist, said. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

General on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. on Hootie and The Blowfish’s website, with presale access for e-newsletter subscribers already open. Presale will close on Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert to the next level. Packages may include premium tickets, a backstage tour, VIP lounge access and autographed merch. For more information on the packages, visit VIP Nation’s website.