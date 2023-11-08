(WTAJ) — As the year is winding down, Spotify and Apple Music are gearing up to show us who and what we listened to this year. Here is a look into how the apps follow our music tastes so closely.

When Spotify Wrapped debuted in 2015, it was under the name “Year in Music” and was a way for users to get a full 365 day look back of the songs and artists they listened to the most. However, this launch wasn’t as popular as Spotify had hoped, so it was pulled back and rereleased in 2016 as the Spotify Wrapped we know today.

Apple Music Replay followed suit in the following years, releasing their music wrapped in 2019. In 2022 Apple Music redesigned their replay, adding completely personalized highlight reels that includes top songs, albums, artists and genres. Superfans can now also discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre.

Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay have different time spans when tracking the music, audiobooks and podcasts that their listeners enjoy. Users have believed that Spotify stops tracking listens on Oct. 31, with the wraps coming out in the weeks following in November.

Apple Music has a different approach, with listeners having the ability to access their wraps throughout the year until Dec. 31, where the statistics then reset.

How does Spotify do it?

Spotify gathers data from users, which is defined as anyone who has created a Spotify account, listened to at least five different artists and at least 30 different songs. Streams are counted only if a user listens to a song for at least 30 seconds, so no need to worry. Shuffling through that one playlist won’t ruin your numbers.

The wraps have also introduced in the past two years a few new categories that only some users will see. Spotify added a top podcast and an audiobook category for users who prefer to listen to those instead of music, with listening being logged by tracking category, time and genre.

Last year, Spotify even included a wrap that showed users top listened song, what day they listened to it the most and how many times they listened to it.

According to Tweets throughout the years, Spotify has historically stopped counting listens on Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. This means that November and December listening habits were never included in the wraps, and let users who use their results as a symbol of status breathe a sigh of relief.

This “rumor” comes from Spotify’s Twitter, where over the years they had alluded to the fact that people jamming songs into the beginning of November wouldn’t change their results.

However, Spotify has flipped the switch in the past year, and is leaving listeners on their toes once again as to when they stop tracking usage. In a tweet Spotify said, “The only thing that we end on Halloween is eating candy corn. Stream (and snack) all through the year and we will see you in Wrapped season.”

So maybe that one song you play on repeat Nov. 1 could make it into your wrapped, maybe not.

According to Spotify, the most-streamed song of 2022 in the United States and globally was “As It Was” by Harry styles, followed by a close second of “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals. Spotify’s top artist globally was Bad Bunny. The top artist in the United States was Drake.

Behind the scenes with Apple Music

Apple Music, similar to Spotify, has certain criteria that listeners must reach before being able to view their replays.

Users must listen to enough music to qualify for a replay, and qualifications can be managed with a personalized progress bar on the Replay website. Once a user is eligible for their replays, they can visit the Replay website and have a real time view on their stats.

Apple Music Replay covers 39 languages for all 169 countries and regions where Apple Music is available. Unlike Spotify Wrapped, users can access their Apple Music Replay at any point in the year once they have reached eligibility.

Replays are qualified under Apple’s standard privacy agreements with the guarantee that an individual user’s insights are never shared, sold or used in any marketing materials. No other Apple Music users or employees can access another’s replay information.

Apple Music includes statistics such as top songs, top Shazams, top fitness songs and most read lyrics for each year. According to Apple Music, the number one song of the year in 2022 was “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber. Hip-Hop continued to lead the Top Songs chart, accounting for 32 of the top 100 songs of the year.

Do you agree with these statistics? Or does your music taste reflect something completely different?