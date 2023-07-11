ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Come with me, and you’ll be, in a world… where the first official trailer for Wonka has been released.

Fans have been talking about the Wonka reboot ever since Timothée Chalamet was cast to play the iconic candy maker, Willy Wonka. Now, we have the first official look that includes a dancing Oompa Loompa (Grant).

Chalamet is joined by legendary British actors Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) and Grant — who stars as what looks to be the leader of the Oompa Loompas. Keegan-Michael Key helps round out a solid-looking cast, adding some star power to this Christmas season release.

According to IMDb, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland, almost had the role of Wonka in this film!

In the trailer, you see a young Willy Wonka going on an adventure where he meets an Oompa Loompa, played by Grant. Throughout the trailer, you see Willy using his “magic” to create his iconic candy and become Wonka, vanquishing an evil candy conglomerate in the process — including the well-known Mr. Slugworth.

While no one can replace the iconic Gene Wilder, the film looks to be less of a reboot and more of a prequel, telling the story of a young Wonka, before creating his chocolate legacy.

The director, Paul King, went on record with Entertainment Weekly to say he didn’t want to “reinvent” what Wilder did but to build this as something of its own.

“I’m just happy to embrace that and walk in those enormous footsteps,” King told EW.

The film, distributed by Warner Bros., is set to release in theaters nationwide on Dec. 15.