(WTAJ) — Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was reportedly paralyzed and couldn’t feel his legs, according to former Olympic wrestling champion, Kurt Angle.

Angle took to his podcast “This Is Kurt Angle” which was recorded after the “RAW is XXX” 30-year anniversary, where Hogan appeared, and discussed the situation as he understood it. Angle claimed that Hogan had back surgery and the nerves to his lower body were cut.

“Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. So he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.” – Kurt Angle on “This is Kurt Angle”

The news came as a shock to fans across the world after watching Hulk Hogan on the stage at the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw just days before.

However, someone in Hulk Hogan’s camp told Entertainment Tonight that Hogan is “doing well and is not paralyzed,” refuting Angle’s claims.

Hogan’s rep went on to tell them that Hogan is able to walk without a cane. Hogan even went on to post an Instagram photo of himself at karaoke night in his restaurant, Hogan’s Hangout, in Clearwater, Fla., Monday night.