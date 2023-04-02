HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Good news Huntingdon County folks, the annual Creation Festival is relocating to Three Springs and merging with the carnival.

In a post made on their Facebook page, the group realized they had a “unique opportunity” to merge the annual Creation Festival, which came to an end after 44 years, with the carnival.

“We were approached by festival organizers with a problem–dozens of the biggest names in contemporary worship and music were already booked and made travel arrangements to come to Shirleysburg this summer,” Joe King, homecoming committee chairperson, said.

So instead of canceling any booked speakers and bands, April Furst, Creation Festival executive said they “simply rescheduled them for the next best thing.”

Big Daddy Weave will open for Chris Woodward & Shindiggin’ on Thursday, May 25, followed by the firemen’s parade and the youth leader bible trivia challenge. The carnival will run from May 25 to Sunday, May 28.

There will also be a baptismal dunking booth along with prayer tents and a funnel cake stand available.

On Saturday, May 27, the Hot Sausage 5K and Cheesesteak revival will start at 8 a.m. The day will end with headliner Swiftfoot taking the stage, followed by the gala raffle prize drawing and a candlelight vigil service.

Jess Kidding, EBT assistant to the general manager, also announced an hourly stream train shuttle between Runk Road and Three Springs on the newly-restored narrow gauge line, according to the post.

Approximately 35,000 campers are expected to attend the carnival. RV and camping facilities are readily available throughout the borough and local residents are asked to hook up garden hoses and have extension cords ready.

The group also is hopeful that this merger isn’t a one-and-done deal. 97-year-old Shirley Knott hopes that is only the beginning and said “only a fool would think otherwise!”