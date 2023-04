CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Imagine Youth Orchestra is taking the stage Sunday for a free concert in Clearfield.

At 7 p.m. on April 2, the Imagine Youth Orchestra will hold a concert at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield, located at 119 N 2nd Street in downtown Clearfield.

The concert is free, however, donations will be collected to benefit the orchestra.

For more information about the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield, call 814-765-3081 or visit their website.