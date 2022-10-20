PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — TV’s The Impractical Jokers are going on tour in 2023 and kicking things off in Pittsburgh this February.

“The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” will be stopping at PPG Paints Arena on Groundhog’s Day, February 2.

Sal Vulcano, James “Murr” Murray, and Brian “Q” Quinn, also known as ‘The Tenderloins’ have carried on into the 11th season of Impractical Jokers without the fourth member, Joe Gatto.

The three are carrying on The Tenderloins’ legacy after Joe Gatto, decided to step away from the group earlier this year to focus on his family.

The trio has been on the air with Impractical Jokers for 10 seasons (231 episodes) on Tru TV, 9 seasons including Gatto. Through the years, the group continuously toured America as The Tenderloins, and the show brought along a movie and several spinoffs. Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes, Impractical Jokers: After Party and Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party were received with fanfare, however, dinner party came to a pause as the production team found ways to film the original prank show as COVID-19 restrictions began to loosen up.

Tickets for Impractical Jokers at PPG Arena are currently available for pre-sale, starting at low as $55. General tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

You can get tickets and find more info by clicking here.