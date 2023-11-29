(WTAJ) — We don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing we need to know… and that’s which Christmas song reigns supreme!

In research conducted by CSGOLuck, a gambling site, Christmas songs released within the past 50 years were analyzed to determine what the most streamed songs on Spotify were as well as each song’s estimated earnings.

The study revealed that Wham’s 1986 release Last Christmas is the most streamed Christmas song in the past 50 years. On Spotify alone, the song has accumulated 1.9 billion streams, which is expected to increase as the holiday season begins.

The song has earned an estimated $15,356,729 in royalties from Spotify and has shown up on at least 39 million playlists. Wow!

What does this mean for the self-titled “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey? Don’t worry, All I want for Christmas Is You took the second spot on the list, with over 1.4 billion plays on Spotify and an estimated $11,854,972 in royalties.

“Christmas music provides a sense of nostalgia, tradition and memories, becoming a fundamental part of the holiday season,” A spokesperson for CSGOLuck commented. “Social media once again has revealed its power, as you would expect more classic Christmas songs to rank within the top 10. Most of the songs in the ranking have been, to some extent, trending on TikTok or Instagram, resulting in a surge of streams. Despite that, seeing an even blend of modern-day and classic songs on everyone’s holiday playlist is great this year.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The remaining top spots were secured by Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé’s rendition of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Snowman by Sia, Mistletoe by Justin Bieber and Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano.