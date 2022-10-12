(WTAJ) — Over the years, John Candy solidified himself as a true legend of Hollywood and we’re finally getting a documentary about the iconic comedian from fellow Canadian, Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds took to Twitter while John Candy was trending with anticipation of the 25th anniversary 4K re-release of ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” to announce that he, along with Maximum Effort, Colin Hanks and the Candy family were working together on the adventure back through John Candy’s life.

“With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears.” Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

Candy’s daughter, Jennifer, was quick to spread the news on her account.

“Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in great hands. @ChrisCandy4u @VancityReynolds @ColinHanks @MaximumEffort “

Candy left this world 28 years ago at the age of 43 from a suspected heart attack while he was filming Wagon’s East, a comedic wild west adventure co-starring Richard Lewis.

Through the years, Candy had a humble start with comedy troupes and small parts, finding more fame in America in movies with names such as Aykroyd and Belushi (Blues Brother- 1980) and Bill Murray (Stripes-1981). He soon became one of the leading men at the box office, finding success with a variety of different characters he would play.

In a release Reynolds’ representative gave to PEOPLE, they said that the Candy family is giving them access to all of their pictures and home footage of John.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Colin Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks, who worked with Candy in multiple films including Splash (1983) and Volunteers (1985) is also taking part in the biopic with Reynolds.

Not much else is known at the moment, but Reynolds has already warned us all… “Expect tears.”