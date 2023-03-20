HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Singer, songwriter, and producer Jon Pardi announced that he’ll be making a stop in Hershey this coming fall.

Pardi will be bringing his 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour to the GIANT Center in Hershey on Saturday, Nov. 18. The country singer will be touring with opening acts including Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. You can click here for ticket information.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Randall King will be opening for Pardi in Hershey, alongside Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax.