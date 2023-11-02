PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Green Day officially announced their North American stadium tour and will be making stops at three different cities in Pennsylvania.

The tour will support the release of their newest album, Saviors, which drops Jan. 19, and will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot. The band will be on the road from late July through September, making stops in 27 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

This announcement came alongside of the band releasing the official music video for their new pop-punk rager, Look Ma, No Brains!

Opening acts for all three Pa. tour dates include The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

Tour stops in Pa. will be:

Friday, Aug. 9 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Saturday, Aug. 10 at Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey

Sunday, Sept. 1 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh

Green Day will also be touring the United Kingdom and Europe from late May through June, supported by Nothing but Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time with pre-sale beginning Nov. 8 also at 10 a.m. local time.