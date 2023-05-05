UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christian music band MercyMe will be bringing their “Together Again Tour” to 16 cities this fall, including University Park.

According to the Bryce Jordan Center, the Grammy-nominated band will be joined by Christian rock artist David Crowder and Nashville-based singer Andrew Ripp at the State College venue on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

For more information about the concert, visit the Bryce Jordan Center website. For tour dates and band information, visit the MercyMe website.