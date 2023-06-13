JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jefferson County residents can visit the Moonlite Drive-In theater every weekend this summer to catch a selection of new movies on the theater’s recently added double screens.
Thursday, June 15 (free)
- “The Lost Boys” is about two brothers who move to a new town they believe to be frequented by vampires, according to Moonlite’s website.
The movie beings at 8:50 p.m.
Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18
Screen one:
- “Elemental” is Pixar’s latest animation that follows the fiery Ember and water resident Wade, according to IMDB.
- “The Little Mermaid (2023)” is a live-action retelling of Disney’s classic tale of princess Ariel and her desire to visit the world beyond the sea, according to IMBD.
The first movie begins at 8:50 p.m. and the second starts around 10:45 p.m.
Screen two:
- “The Flash” is the latest installment in the DC franchise that follows Barry Allen as he uses his super seed to save the past — and the future, according to IMBD.
- “Fast X” follows Dan Toretto and his family as they are targeted by the son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, according to IMDB.
The first movie begins at 8:50 p.m. and the second starts around 11:30 p.m.
The theater, which is located at 5268 Route 322 in Brookville, has been open and operating for the past 71 years but only recently acquired a second screen, allowing viewers to choose between two double-feature selections each weekend, according to its website.
Movie showings run Friday through Sunday until the “late fall” in rain or shine, according to Moonlite’s website.
Movie tickets cost $20 per car. They can be purchased with card online on Veezi prior to the showing or with cash at the box office staring at 7:30 p.m., according to the theater’s Facebook page.
The venue also features a concession stand selling a variety of sandwiches, candy, drinks and other specialties. A full list of menu items from the snack bar is available on Moonlite’s website. Outside food and beverages are “strictly prohibited,” according to the drive-in’s website.
A complete list of “house rules” can also be found on Moonlite’s website.
This story is a part of WTAJ’s Pennsylvania drive-in showtimes series. Click here to view more showtimes for drive-in theaters across the Central Pennsylvania area.