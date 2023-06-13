JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jefferson County residents can visit the Moonlite Drive-In theater every weekend this summer to catch a selection of new movies on the theater’s recently added double screens.

Thursday, June 15 (free)

“The Lost Boys” is about two brothers who move to a new town they believe to be frequented by vampires, according to Moonlite’s website.

The movie beings at 8:50 p.m.

Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18

Screen one:

“Elemental” is Pixar’s latest animation that follows the fiery Ember and water resident Wade, according to IMDB.

“The Little Mermaid (2023)” is a live-action retelling of Disney’s classic tale of princess Ariel and her desire to visit the world beyond the sea, according to IMBD.

The first movie begins at 8:50 p.m. and the second starts around 10:45 p.m.

Screen two:

“The Flash” is the latest installment in the DC franchise that follows Barry Allen as he uses his super seed to save the past — and the future, according to IMBD.

“Fast X” follows Dan Toretto and his family as they are targeted by the son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, according to IMDB.

The first movie begins at 8:50 p.m. and the second starts around 11:30 p.m.

The theater, which is located at 5268 Route 322 in Brookville, has been open and operating for the past 71 years but only recently acquired a second screen, allowing viewers to choose between two double-feature selections each weekend, according to its website.

Movie showings run Friday through Sunday until the “late fall” in rain or shine, according to Moonlite’s website.

Movie tickets cost $20 per car. They can be purchased with card online on Veezi prior to the showing or with cash at the box office staring at 7:30 p.m., according to the theater’s Facebook page.

The venue also features a concession stand selling a variety of sandwiches, candy, drinks and other specialties. A full list of menu items from the snack bar is available on Moonlite’s website. Outside food and beverages are “strictly prohibited,” according to the drive-in’s website.

A complete list of “house rules” can also be found on Moonlite’s website.

This story is a part of WTAJ’s Pennsylvania drive-in showtimes series. Click here to view more showtimes for drive-in theaters across the Central Pennsylvania area.