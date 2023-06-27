“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will be free in the Ebensburg Veterans Memorial Park on July 7.

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will be hosting a free showing of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on Friday, July 7 in the Veterans Memorial Park.

The movie is scheduled to begin at dusk. In the event of rain, it will be moved to the Young Peoples Community Center located at 300 Prave Street in Ebensburg, and it will begin at 7 p.m.

Attendance is free, and popcorn will also be provided to moviegoers by the Dauntless Fire Company.

The film, which was originally released in April, follows plumber Mario as he travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi in the hopes of rescuing Princess Peach, according to IMDb.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on while watching the movie, according to a press release.