BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Bellefonte will feature entertainment, shopping and local food this Friday starting at 5 p.m. as part of two summer series.

The events — Friday in the ‘Fonte and Movies in the Park — are scheduled to take place on select Fridays until October.

Local sellers and live music performers will be set up across Allegheny, Front and Bishop streets, and several downtown businesses will also extend their hours later into the evening, according to a press release.

Craft vendors, food trucks and even a pop-up chair massage booth will also dot the downtown streets on Friday.

Live music performances are scheduled to take place at the Bellefonte Art Museum and on Bishop Street throughout the evening. Attendants can also stop by the museum to get their portraits drawn by a local artist and check out a self-serve flower cart.

More information about Friday in the ‘Fonte can be found on Downtown Bellefonte’s website.

Immediately following Fridays in the ‘Fonte, Movies in the Park will begin in Talleyrand Park located on West High Street in Bellefonte.

Here’s the movie line-up for the rest of the summer:

June 30 – “Back to the Future”

July 28 – “Up”

September 29 – “Toy Story”

October 27 – “Hocus Pocus”

Attendance at both Friday in the ‘Fonte and Movies in the Park is free, and parking in the Bellefonte borough is free after 8 p.m.

Those hoping to watch the live music or stop by for the Movies in the Park are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, according to a press release.