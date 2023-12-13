(WTAJ) — Netflix has released its report of what watchers were into for the first half of the year.

“What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report” is a comprehensive report of what people watched on Netflix over a six month period, according to the release. Netflix will now release this report twice a year, and cover hours viewed for every title, the premiere date for any Netflix series and whether a title was available globally.

This report covered over 18,000 titles, which represent 99% of all viewing on Netflix. According to the release, viewers watched nearly 100 billion hours between January and June!

Ginny & Georgia, Alice in Borderland, The Marked Heart, Outer Banks, You and XO Kitty were some of the top returning favorites on Netflix at the beginning of the year. New series also brought in a large amount of viewers, with titles like The Night Agent, FUBAR and Fake Profile generating huge audiences and fandoms.

Enthusiasm for non-English stories seemed to spike in 2023, with 30% of all viewing being generated from titles in a different language.

All Quiet on the Western Front received a shoutout from Netflix, with the release noting that the movie was released in Oct. 2022 and generated 80 million hours of viewing between January and June.

Netflix also noted the hours viewed for some of their most popular titles. Wednesday: Season one, which was available globally, reached 507,700,000 hours viewed and Ginny & Georgia: Season one, available globally, reached 665,100,000 hours viewed.

The show with the most hours viewed was The Night Agent: Season one, available globally, which had 812,100,00 hours.

The next engagement report is planned to cover the second half of 2023, so be on the look out for your favorite show to see if it made it to the top.