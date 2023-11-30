(WTAJ) — Netflix has big plans to bring Rockstar’s most popular games to their mobile app.

In a release from Netflix, the company announced that it will be bringing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to members on Dec. 14. The games will be available through the App Store, Google Play and in the Netflix mobile app.

Fans who are overly excited about the games can pre-register to play at no additional charge. The three games being released will be Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas.

The launch of the games on Netflix’s platform comes after the collection was released in Nov. 2021 where the games were only available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The trilogy will join Netflix’s growing lineup of over 80 mobile games across multiple genres that are accessible to subscribers without ads, in-app purchases or extra fees.