ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Is there anything better than reveling in the glory of a really bad movie?

According to an article by CenturyLink, Americans are infatuated with 15 main guilty pleasure movies that averaged a 3.0 rating on IMDb and an 11% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The list was created by analyzing Google Trends and rating data from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, according to CenturyLink.

The low-rated movie that Pennsylvanians can’t seem to get enough of is “Slender Man (2018),” CenturyLink found. It earned a whopping 3.2 out of 10 stars on IMDb and an 8% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Unfortunately, the movie was not terrible enough to take home a Golden Raspberry “Razzie” Award, which is bestowed yearly upon the worst films produced. “Baywatch (2017)” had it beat despite earning higher ratings overall — 5.5 stars on IMDb and a 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, according to IMDb.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of watching “Slender Man (2018)” yet, IMDb describes it as following a group of friends who are haunted by the urban legend Slender Man when one of them goes missing in their small Massachusetts town.

But the critics of Rotten Tomatoes describes the film more as a “flimsy assortment of scares generated by the would-be chiller that bears his name.”

Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina also joined Pennsylvania in searching “Slender Man (2018)” more than any other bad movie.

Nationally, the star-studded “Cats (2019)” remake took the spot for most popular bad movie, earning the top search result in eight states. It received a 2.8 IMDb score and a 19% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.