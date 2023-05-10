(WTAJ) — Iconic early 2000s pop-punk band, Sum 41, announced on Twitter that they will disband for good after their current 2023 tour.

The group, which formed in 1996, was a familiar sound to a whole generation on the radio and into the creation of iPods and streaming services.

For fans of the band, as the 2023 tour wraps up, those old CDs or streaming apps will be the only way to enjoy that “Fat Lip” or being “In Too Deep.”

In a statement on their social media accounts, the group said they are looking forward to releasing one last album, “Heaven :x: Hell” and going on tour to promote it before disbanding for good.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.” – Sum 41 statement on Twitter

Sum 41 is gearing up to hit Europe in June and then they’ll be on tour in the U.S. starting in August with The Offspring and fellow 2000s pop-punk band — Simple Plan. You can find tour dates and more information by clicking here.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Their last album, “Heaven :x: Hell,” will be the group’s eighth studio album. Their first mainstream single, “Fat Lip” hit number one on the Billboard Modern Rock charts in 2001. In addition to touring for nearly 27 years, the group was a major part of the Warped Tour eight times.