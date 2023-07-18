UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready State College, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is performing this fall at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The rapper from the Bronx became extremely popular with his hit “Still Think About You” which was on his debut album. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, also known as Artist Dubose, will be performing in Happy Valley on September 21.

According to the release, the event “promises to be an unforgettable night of hip-hop and entertainment.” Special guests Toosii and Kaliii will also be attending.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. on TicketMaster.

Since 2016, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has received multiple platinum and gold-certified singles in his young career. This includes the 2x platinum “My Sh*t”, 5x platinum “Drowning Feat. Kodak Black,” and 4x platinum “Look Back At It.”

His debut album “THE BIGGER ARTIST” was gold-certified and was among the top 5 on Billboard’s Top 200. He followed up with his sophomore album, “HOODIE SZN”, debuting at #2, which spend three weeks at #1.

You can find out more from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on his website.