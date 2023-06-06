HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Arguably one of the biggest rock bands in the world, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing their 2023 Global Stadium Tour to Hershey.

The group will play Hersheypark Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 27 marking their first appearance in Hershey since 2000.

The LA group has been around since 1982 and are known for their many hits including Under the Bridge, Californication, Scar Tissue and Give it Away.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 through Ticketmaster. More information about the concert can be found on the Hershey Entertainment website or the Red Hot Chili Peppers website.