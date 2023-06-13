JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a drive-in movie experience in the Johnstown area this summer, look no further than The Silver Drive-In’s weekly double-features.

Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18

“The Flash” is the latest installment in the DC franchise that follows Barry Allen as he uses his super seed to save the past — and the future, according to IMBD.

“Fast X” follows Dan Toretto and his family as they are targeted by the son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, according to IMDB.

Gates open around 7:30 p.m. for ticket purchases. The first movie begins at 9:05 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m.

The outdoor movie theater, located at 1664 Scalp Ave. in Johnstown, hosts two new films every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting around dusk, according to the drive-in’s website.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, which opens around 7:30 p.m. All cars must arrive by 10:30 p.m. to be allowed entrance to the movie, according to the drive-in’s Facebook page.

Tickets cost $8 for those ages 12 and up and $5 for children ages 3 to 11. Children under three are free.

The venue also features a variety of concessions, including candy, popcorn, ice cream and other specialties. Both tickets and concessions are cash only, according to the theater’s Facebook page.

In the case of bad weather, those planning to attend are advised to call 814-266-9177 to make sure the showing will still occur.

This story is a part of WTAJ’s Pennsylvania drive-in showtimes series. Click here to view more showtimes for drive-in theaters across the Central Pennsylvania area.