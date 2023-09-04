(WTAJ) — The lead singer of 2000’s iconic band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, has died at the age of 56.

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, confirmed with Rolling Stone that Harwell died from liver failure after being placed in hospice care. He was surrounded by friends and family in his Boise, ID home.

It was reported Sunday night by TMZ that he was going through the end stages of liver failure due to years of alcohol use.

In 2021, Harwell announced his retirement from the group due to long-term medical issues over the past few years.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Harwell was the frontman for Smash Mouth which formed in 1995 and broke onto the “mainstream” scene in 1997 with “Walking on the Sun.” They rose to huge fame with their smash hit “All-Star” — the theme for the Ben Stiller film “Mystery Men” — and followed it up with a cover of “I’m a Believer” which was featured in Dreamwork’s Shrek movie franchise.

Smash Mouth continues to tour with vocalist Zach Goode, who joined the band in 2022.