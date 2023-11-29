(WTAJ) — As we begin to wind down the year, Spotify is rewinding 2023 to give us a look back at the most popular music.

Spotify rolled out there seasonal “Spotify Wrapped” on Wednesday, and with it came listening statistics that gave a look into the top songs, artists, podcasts and listening trends of the year. According to Spotify, 2023 music was defined by the return of major female pop stars, sonic diversity and a rise in powerful genres.

Taylor Swift reigned supreme this year as the top global artist, bringing in more than 26.1 billion streams since Jan. 1. Bad Bunny took the second spot, with nods to his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. Rounding the top five were The Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma.

In the song category, Miley Cyrus broke records this year with her song “Flowers,” which has more than 1.6 billion streams globally. SZA took second place with her song “Kill Bill” and Harry Styles settled into third with his song “As It Was.”

When it came to top albums, Spotify noted that listeners looked to the past, as most albums were released prior to 2023. The most streamed album for the second year in a row was Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, with more than 4.5 billion streams globally. Taylor Swift fell into second place with her album Midnights and SZA took third with her album SOS.

Although the category might not apply to all Spotify listeners, the app also tracks what podcasts people listen to. For the fourth year in a row, The Joe Rogan Experience took the top spot of podcasts streamed globally.

Spotify also noted that there were many moments that were spotlighted in the podcast community that didn’t make it into the wrapped. For example, the spring and summer “were full of girl” and delivered media surrounding the release of Barbie, The Eras Tour and Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour.

The world was also fascinated with the rise in AI this year. Podcasts across the board seemed to offer critical and nuanced takes on the rising tech trend and the frustration, fascination and fear that surrounded the topic.

Funnily enough, Spotify also noted that over 200,000 “break-up” themed playlists were made in 2023, with the most being streamed on Valentine’s Day – is everyone okay?

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This year, listeners created over 22.5 “Blends” on Spotify, meaning that two listeners created a playlist together that was driven by their current top songs on the app.

The internet seemed to drive listening habits this year as well, with playlists based on current social media trends seeing an increase each month. Pickleball, the “Roman Empire” meme, Barbie and the “Girl Dinner” trend seemed to bring people together into making trendy playlists for everyone.