PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the biggest concerts of the year will be in Philadelphia between Friday, May 12, and Sunday, May 14.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be stopping at the Lincoln Financial Field on all three days. But, what should you know before you go enjoy the “Fearless” singer?

Parking

Parking for the concert is $35 for cars and $70 for oversized vehicles. There are many lots that you may be directed to. A full parking map of the complex can be seen here. Philadelphia Police will direct traffic patterns for leaving the complex.

The complex suggests planning accordingly due to heavy traffic in the area of the venue during the day.

Entry for floor seat/general admission ticket holders

For those ticket holders who have floor seating or a general admission ticket, click here to see suggested walking routes to the designated floor ticket entry, which is the South Gate.

Times

The complex states that at 12 p.m. that the K lot opens. The gates to the stadium are planned to open at 4:30 p.m. and the show is slated to begin at 6:25 p.m.

Bag Policy

The bag policy for the stadium is that bags cannot exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches and must be clear. Umbrellas are not permitted inside the venue for the concert.

Small clutch bags, around the size of a hand but not larger than 4.5″ by 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Prohibited bags include but are not limited to the following, as stated on the stadium’s website

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Cinch bags

Luggage

Seat cushions

Computer bags

Camera bags

Binocular cases

Any bag larger than the permissible size.

Additional information regarding the concert venue can be found here.