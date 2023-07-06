PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Eagles announced Thursday “The Long Goodbye” as their final tour, which is currently slated to make over a dozen stops across the country.

After more than 50 years of touring and selling our arenas and stadiums across the globe, The Eagles are embarking on one final tour. “The Long Goodbye” currently has 13 stops confirmed with the first one being at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 7.

The Eagles will also have special guest Steely Dan accompany them on the tour.

In the release, The Eagles said they are currently in the planning stages so scheduling information will be released as dates are set. Currently, there are no scheduled trips to Pennsylvania, with the closest concert being in Cleveland, Ohio on Oct. 17. If a Pennsylvania tour date gets added, this story will be updated to reflect where and when.

Below is a list of confirmed concert dates.

DATE CITY VENUE Thursday, September 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Monday, September 11 Boston, MA TD Garden Saturday, September 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Wednesday, September 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Thursday, October 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena Monday, October 9 Indianapolis, IN Bainbridge FieldHouse Friday, October 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesar Arena Tuesday, October 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday, November 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Tuesday, November 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Arena Thursday, November 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Tuesday, November 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena Friday, November 17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Announced Eagles “The Long Goodbye” tour dates

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.” With love and gratitude

The Eagles

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.