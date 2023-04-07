(WTAJ) – Grab your lightsaber and blaster! Disney made some major announcements for “Star Wars” fans.

It was opening day in London and Disney announced that a new featured film, set 15 years after the Luke Skywalker saga, will tell the story of the New Jedi Order rebuilding. They also announced that Daisy Ridley would reprising her role as Rey in the film. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is set to direct that movie.

Disney made several major announcements, including that James Mangold will be producing a movie set in the past. This film is set to tell the story of the first Jedi, according to Disney.

Alongside theses two movie a third will be produced by Jon Favreau and orchestrated by Dave Filoni. The movie will reportedly showcase the war between the Imperial Remnant and the New Republic. It’s also set to thread together some of the events from the original six movies, according to Disney.

No timeline has been released for the upcoming movies.

New movies weren’t the only thing to take center stage at the Star Wars celebration.

“Star Wars: Andor”, a Disney+ original, showed an exclusive first look at season 2. The series is currently still in production and it follows Cassian Andor’s journey as he works to assemble a resistance, according to Disney. Kennedy, Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luna, and Luke Hull are executive producers for the show.

“Star Wars: The Acolyte” is set to take audience members on into the final days of the High Republic era. “The Acolyte” is set to start streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2024.

A new adventure, “Skeleton Crew”, is set to release sometime this year, according to Disney. The story will follow four kids who make a discovery and how they find their way home. Jude Law is set to star in this series.

New details will be released in the future and that not be so far, far away!