(WTAJ)– The Jonas Brothers announced that they will be bringing their upcoming tour to Pennsylvania later this year.

The pop band will be making stops in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the band announced on their website. On September 21 they will play at the Wells Fargo Center and then on September 25 they will be at PPG Paints Arena.

Fans will be jamming along to hits such as Year 3000, Burnin Up, Sucker, and even their new single, Wafflehouse, on the tour which will be “Five Albums. One Night,” according to their website. The band is also coming out with their sixth album, called “The Album,” later in May.

Tickets are sure to sell fast for the band’s first tour since 2019. To get them, fans can register ahead online as a verified fan for a presale and have until Saturday, May 6 to do so. Tickets for the public will go on sale May 12 on Ticketmaster’s website.

Registering does not mean that fans are guaranteed a chance at tickets, there will be a lottery-like process and those picked will get a unique code to use.

Fans wanting the VIP treatment will have different packages to choose from and they can be purchased online at VIP Nation’s website. Fans can choose from the Ultimate Wings, Wings Lounge, Gold, or Silver packages.

The Jonas Brothers are recipients of many music awards such as New Artist of the Year in 2008, International Breakthrough of the Year in 2009 and then almost a decade later Top Music Group in 2020. The band broke out onto the Disney scene by starring in their own show “Jonas” and in “Camp Rock” films.

The tour has a total of 35 stops, with the first one in New York that will kick it off in August.