TELEVISION CITY, Calif. (WTAJ) — CBS’ #1 rated daytime gameshow, “The Price Is Right”, has added two special primetime episodes in July to honor its history and those who’ve served our country.

First, on Monday, July 3, from 8 to 9 p.m. EST, “The Price Is Right” will celebrate active-duty military, veterans and their families to honor those who made sacrifices for our freedom.

The United States Air Force band, The Band of The Golden West from Sacramento, California, will make a guest performance on the show. The band consists of 16 talented and versatile airmen-musicians under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Cristina Moore Urrutia.

Then, to celebrate its history, on Monday, July 10 from 8 to 9 p.m. EST, “The Price Is Right” will pay tribute to The Bob Barker Studio 33 which has hosted the show for 51 years. This will be the last taping of the popular game show in Television City before “The Price is Right” moves to its brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios in Glendale, California.

The episode includes classic “Price Is Right” games, including “Grand Game” for $33,000, usually played for $10,000. Additionally, fan-favorite “The Money Game”, will be played. One lucky contestant will also get to play the very first game on “The Price Is Right” in 1972.

Both episodes will air on WTAJ and CBS stations around the country. The Price Is Right can be watched Monday through Friday on WTAJ from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.