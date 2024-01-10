ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s a new day but it all might feel old as The Warped Band takes us back to the mid-2000s this Friday.

The Warped Band – The Ultimate Tribute to Warped Tour will be at McGarvey’s Bar in Altoona on Friday, Jan. 12 performing three sets between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Whether you’re a Warped Tour (RIP) veteran or looking to experience a little slice of summer in the middle of January, The Warped Band’s goal is to bring back the feel of the legendary cross-country festival. Their set list will include music by bands including Blink-182, Good Charlotte, Green Day, Yellowcard, Fall Out Boy and other popular emo and pop-punk groups from the 2000s, proving once and for all that it never really was a phase.

The band also performs their own versionw of popular songs by artists like Olivia Rodrigo and bands like the Killers.

The cover is $5, food and drinks will be available for purchase and doors open at 5 p.m.