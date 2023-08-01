(WTAJ) — Have you ever felt like you spent more time scrolling through what to watch than actually watching something on Netflix? There’s a way to solve that with “secret” codes.

While many people might call the Netflix codes a “secret” it’s no secret that they’ve been around since Netflix launched in early 1998. These codes were initially put in to help Netflix keep things orderly for recommendations and suggestions.

The company said that one day a fan scraped through the “category tree” and discovered the codes and they have been available online ever since, along with thousands more that have been added to the “tree” over the years.

We’ve tested the codes below. While they aren’t perfect and you might see a result that doesn’t fit the category of the number (like “Bruce Almighty” popping up under the code for anime), they quickly start to fall in line and filter out any obscure titles that don’t belong.

Some of the codes you might find useful, according to Netflix.com and Netflix-Codes.com can be found below. Just go to the search area of Netflix on your computer, phone, or streaming device and type in the number you want.

90-Minute Movies – 81466194

Action & Adventure – 1365

Anime – 7424

Children & Family – 783

Family Friendly Christmas – 1394522

Classic Movie – 31574

Comedies – 6548

Documentaries – 6839

Dramas – 5763

Foreign Movies – 78367

Horror Movies – 8711

Independent Movies – 7077

LGBTQ+ – 5977

Movies Directed By Women – 2974953

Music – 1701

Nostalgic ’90s – 2691941

Romantic Movies – 8883

Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 1492

Small Town Charm – 81615585

Sports Movies – 4370

TV Shows – 83

Teen TV Shows – 60951

Totally Awesome ’80s – 2314106

Thrillers – 8933

For even more codes and sub-categories to what you see above, you can check out Netflix-Codes.com by clicking here, or check out more codes from Netflix by clicking here.

According to the site Netflix-Codes, the codes are created by a mix of humans and AI through the magic of algorithms.