PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Everyone loves a good TV character, but one “character” that most don’t think about is the location of the scene/show.

The Keystone State has had its fair share of roles in a number of popular TV shows. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh and reaching northeast into Scranton. Pennsylvania has popped up in a number of shows, especially sitcoms.

Check out some of the most popular TV shows set in Pennsylvania and see how many you’ve seen.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 12: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” cast (L-R) Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito and Rob McElhenney. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

This one seemed fairly obvious. While the main characters own “Paddy’s Pub,” a bar located in Philadelphia, most of the indoor scenes are all filmed on a sound stage. The fictitious pub might not physically be in the city, but the actors do travel to Philadelphia for many of the city scenes as well as getting shots of the city for scene transitions.

“Always Sunny” has completed an astounding 16 seasons (first airing in 2005), making it the longest-running live-action American sitcom.

The Office

LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 27: “The Office” cast (L-R) Steve Carell, B.J. Novak, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Speaking of seeming fairly obvious, you might be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t know The Office takes place in Scranton. The characters all work at a fictitious paper company called “Dunder Mifflin.” While it wasn’t actually filmed in Pennsylvania, you can spot many familiar Scranton locations in the opening credits.

According to IMDb, those scenes of Scranton were filmed by John Krasinski himself.

Even if you’ve never watched the show, you’ve probably seen videos online showing Jim (John Krasinski) pranking co-worker Dwight (Rainn Wilson), a constant running gag throughout the nine-season series.

This is Us

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 2: “This is Us” cast (L-R) Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

This is Us is one of the more recent shows on the list. It garnered amazing reviews from fans and critics alike. While the show follows the lives of a family in different parts of the country, flashbacks show the family living in Pennsylvania with various references to the area. One of the siblings ends up in Philadelphia.

This is Us was a rarity in TV filmmaking and actually filmed on location throughout its six seasons, unlike many shows on this list that used sets elsewhere and just made references to where the show took place.

Boy Meets World

NEW YORK, NY: Boy Meets World cast (L-R) Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle speak onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con)

Alright, ’90s kids. This one’s for you. Who in the ’90s wasn’t watching Boy Meets World every Friday night on TGIF? Well, the Matthews family lived right here in Pennsylvania — Philadelphia. The show was yet another 90s coming-of-age story where it followed Corey from Jr. high school all the way into college — growing up, family, friends, and love (Topenga), always with some kind of life lesson to be learned.

While Boy Meets World was another show filmed on a sound stage, the Philadelphia-based family (and Mr. Feeney) took the world by storm as part of the TGIF prime-time lineup and ran for seven seasons.

Nearly 15 years later in 2014, a spin-off debuted following Corey and Topenga’s daughter in a similar fashion called “Girl Meets World.” It ran for three seasons.

Lucky Hank:

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA: Lucky Hank cast (L-R) Diedrich Bader, Oscar Nunez, Cedric Yarbrough, Olivia Scott Welch, Mireille Enos, Bob Odenkirk, Suzanne Cryer, Sara Amini and Arthur Keng attend the Los Angeles premiere of AMC Network’s “Lucky Hank.” (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Another show on this list that’s still going (along with Always Sunny) is Lucky Hank. While it’s actually filmed in Vancouver, according to IMDb, the show is taking place in the fictitious Railton College in Pennsylvania. The show stars Bob Odenkirk who was coming in hot after the finale of Better Call Saul (which took place in Albuquerque).

Lucky Hank finished season one in Spring 2023. IMDb shows there’s no word yet on if it was renewed for season two.

Odenkirk won numerous awards for his role in Better Call Saul, which was a spin-off of the iconic award-winning series, Breaking Bad.

My So-Called Life

Claire Danes (Star of My So-Called Life) attends the final season premiere of Showtime’s “Homeland.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Heading back to the ’90s and “coming of age,” My So-Called Life related to what it was like trying to figure out life in high school in a much more dramatic sense compared to Boy Meets World. The family lived in a made-up town called Three Rivers, clearly just outside of Pittsburgh with a name like that. Claire Danes starred as a 15-year-old dealing with life, parents, love, and school at the fictional Liberty High School.

A majority of the show was actually filmed at University High School in Los Angeles, according to Mental Floss.

The show only lasted one season and also starred Jared Leto.

The Goldbergs

CULVER CITY, CA: Actors Hayley Orrantia, George Segal, Jeff Garlin, Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone and Wendi McLendon-Covey. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television)

“Coming of age” seems to be a big theme for family sitcoms. The Goldbergs takes place in Jenkintown, a suburb of Philly, but it also takes place in the 1980s, showcasing the creator’s childhood — dealing with the growing pains we all seem to be familiar with. While the show is set in Pennsylvania, it’s one of many that was filmed on a sound stage in California at Sony Pictures, according to IMDb.

The show went on for an impressive 10 seasons with the finale airing in the spring of 2023.

Fun Fact: The sweaters worn by the mother, Beverly, were all given to her from the REAL Beverly Goldberg, IMDb shows.

Mr. Belvedere

Christopher Hewett starred as Mr. Belvedere from 1985-1990. (Photo: AP)

This family sitcom that you may or may not remember from the ’80s took place in Beaver Falls, just outside of Pittsburgh. An upper-middle-class family hires a British housekeeper who helps maintain control of the family. The titular character was loosely based on a 1940s movie character created by Clifton Webb.

Mr. Belvedere ran for six seasons and was actually filmed on another sound stage in California.

The show also starred former MLB catcher Bob Uecker, who many might know from the Major League films as the announcer/commentator for the Cleveland Indians in the 1980s.

Honorable mentions:

Mr. Rogers Neighborhood

While Mr. Rogers was never bothered with where it took place, except for the Land of Make-Believe, we’d be remiss to not mention such an iconic show filmed in and around the Pittsburgh Area.

Parking Wars

While this reality show was filmed in multiple cities, the first two seasons exclusively followed the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA). In season three they added Detroit. Philadelphia was phased out by Season 6 and they added Providence, Rhode Isand. The show ran for seven total seasons.

Speaking of reality shows in Pennsylvania, History’s American Pickers and Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot have both made their way around Pennsylvania at least twice for filming purposes.