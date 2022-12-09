(WTAJ) — Christmas is quickly approaching and everyone is getting into the spirit, and what better way than to put on some classic tunes for the season?

Everyone has a favorite Christmas song, whether it’s a classic like “The First Noel” or the most streamed Christmas song of all time, “All I want for Christmas is You,” by Mariah Carey, many different songs can get us in the spirit of the holidays.

The team over at VerizonSpecials took a dive into search data and compiled a list of the most popular Christmas songs for every state. While Mariah Carey dominates the list, she failed to top the list in Pennsylvania. Instead, Pennsylvanians have decided to keep it classic with the best-selling single in the history of music — Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.”

“White Christmas” was an original song written by Irving Berlin for the 1942 film “Holiday Inn” featuring Crosby alongside Fred Astaire and Majorie Reynolds. The song, performed by Crosby, won Best Original Song at the 15th annual Academy Awards.

Over the past 80 years, “White Christmas” racked up a Guinness World Record by becoming the best-selling single of all time with an estimated 50 million copies sold. This is a record that may never get beaten in the age of easy streaming music services.

For example, “All I want for Christmas is you” has over 1 BILLION streams while number 2 — “White Christmas,” ironically — has a fraction of that, under 330 million.

Crosby would go on to also star in the movie “White Christmas” in 1954 with Danny Kaye. It was a film that sparked a classic line in another Christmas movie, said by Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” While going on a tirade, he states “We’re gonna press on, and we’re gonna have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny Kaye.”