(WTAJ) – IMDb has compiled a list of the most anticipated movies of 2023 and Mattel’s most iconic toy is topping the list.

Barbie, in theaters July 21, was number 1 with fans going crazy over the Co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

However, the juxtaposition between the number 1 spot and the number 2 spot couldn’t be more startling.

The reimagined Winnie the Pooh horror film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, make a surprise jump to the list after the classic literature fell into the public domain.

Here is a full list of IMBd’s most anticipated movies of 2023:

Barbie (In theaters Friday, July 21) Winne the Pooh: Blood and Honey (In theaters Wednesday, Feb. 15) Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) Oppenheimer (Expected in theaters Friday, July 21) The Little Mermaid (Expected in theaters Friday, May 26) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (In theaters Friday, April 7) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Expected in theaters Friday, June 30) John Wick: Chapter 4 (Expected in theaters Friday, March 24) The Expendables 4 (Expected in theaters Sept. 2023) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (In theaters Friday, Feb. 17)

You can check out IMBd for a breakdown of each of the movies that made the list.