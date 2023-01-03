(WTAJ) – IMDb has compiled a list of the most anticipated movies of 2023 and Mattel’s most iconic toy is topping the list.
Barbie, in theaters July 21, was number 1 with fans going crazy over the Co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
However, the juxtaposition between the number 1 spot and the number 2 spot couldn’t be more startling.
The reimagined Winnie the Pooh horror film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, make a surprise jump to the list after the classic literature fell into the public domain.
Here is a full list of IMBd’s most anticipated movies of 2023:
- Barbie (In theaters Friday, July 21)
- Winne the Pooh: Blood and Honey (In theaters Wednesday, Feb. 15)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
- Oppenheimer (Expected in theaters Friday, July 21)
- The Little Mermaid (Expected in theaters Friday, May 26)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (In theaters Friday, April 7)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Expected in theaters Friday, June 30)
- John Wick: Chapter 4 (Expected in theaters Friday, March 24)
- The Expendables 4 (Expected in theaters Sept. 2023)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (In theaters Friday, Feb. 17)
You can check out IMBd for a breakdown of each of the movies that made the list.