(WTAJ) — Canadian rapper/R&B artist Drake, the most streamed artist of all time, announced a new 2024 tour and Pennsylvania made the list.

Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour will stretch across the U.S. with opener J. Cole and he’ll hit up Pittsburgh and State College along the way.

Drake will set off on his new tour in January, starting in Denver. He’ll make his way to Pittsburgh on Feb. 16 at the PPG Paints Arena before heading to the Bryce Jordan Center on March 18.

