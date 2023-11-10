UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Travis Scott will stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on the second leg of his “Circus Maximus” Tour.

On Jan. 14, 2024, Travis Scott will be at the Bryce Jordan Center, and tickets currently on sale on Scott’s website. $2 from every ticket sold will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs and fulfilling education expenses.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The tour supports “UTOPIA” and “CIRCUS MAXIMUS,” Travis Scott’s respective album and movie that were both released earlier this year.