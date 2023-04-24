CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are on the hunt for reality tv star and pro skateboarder Bam Margera after an incident that happened Sunday.

Bam, whose real name is Brandon Cole Margera, was allegedly involved in an altercation Sunday morning, April 23, resulting in numerous terroristic threat charges, along with simple assault, court documents out of Kennett Square show.

State police said that they have a warrant for his arrest after they were called over a physical altercation, but Margera had taken off through the woods before troopers arrived. The other person was said to have minor injuries.

While Margera’s charges are all misdemeanors, it’s another chapter in a book full of troublesome behavior from the “Jackass” star.

A native of Eastern Pennsylvania, Bam Margera’s real life was featured prominently in the 2000s after MTV created a Jackass-type series — “Viva La Bam.” Margera still resides in West Chester.

Troopers are currently hoping to find Margera or anyone that may have information on his whereabouts.