(WTAJ) — Tom Hardy has confirmed that pre-production for the anticipated threequel in Sony’s Venom franchise has begun, and he shared out a deleted scene on Instagram.

The scene Hardy shared takes place outside of a hospital where you see Hardy’s character, Eddie Brock, arguing with the Venom symbiote. A treat for fans that can see Hardy’s acting chops without any movie magic and these two “fight” for control of Brock’s body.

“Whilst working on V3 pre prep @lelping @sonypictures @sony @venommovie this throwback came up #cuttingroomfloor #byetom👋🏼 #thankstom” Hardy said in his Instagram post.

While Marvel has been ruling the box office, Sony, who worked a deal to let Spider-Man enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been working on their Spider-Man universe, something they acquired the rights to in 1999 before making Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe.

Venom was definitely a big part of their plan as — whether he’s good or bad — he’s become a favorite of many Spider-Man fans. The vampire Morbius, starring Jared Leto, has joined the film universe recently as Kraven The Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson has an Oct. 6, 2023, release date.

In the first Venom film, fans got to understand the origin of the symbiotes from outer space, from a plant where symbiotes lived. The company also dove into the complex relationship between Hardy’s character, Eddie Brock, and the Venom symbiote itself and their need for each other to survive.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage went on to break pandemic box office records by becoming 2021’s second highest-grossing film in the U.S. with over $200 million and a worldwide gross of over $480 million, according to IMDb owned Box Office Mojo.

Venom 3, which doesn’t have an official title or plot at this time, is being written and directed by Kelly Marcel, who helmed the scripts for the first two films in the Venom series. Tom Hardy also has a writer’s credit on their official IMDb page.