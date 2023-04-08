(WTAJ) – Harry, Ron and Hermione may be heading back to Hogwarts sooner than you think!

Warner Bros. is getting closer to reaching a new deal for a series based on “Harry Potter”, according to Bloomberg.

According to reports, the deal is for a new TV series and each of the seasons would focus on one of the seven books by J.K. Rowling. Whilst the deal hasn’t been made official yet, it’s safe to say that fans are already excited to return to Hogwarts.

While J.K. Rowling will be involved with the show to ensure accurate adaptations, she will not be a primary creator, according to Bloomberg. The author has taken a step back from projects about the books following controversial anti-trans remarks.

Although she has approved a play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and a five-part series for “Fantastic Beasts”, she has in the past avoided signing new deals pertaining to the original seven books.

Whilst details are still limited many witches, half-bloods and mudbloods are awaiting an official release before getting their hopes up.

The series would make its way onto HBO Max and Bloomberg says Warner Bros is hoping it would be a cornerstone of their new streaming strategy.

One aspect that Bloomberg noted of the uniqueness of turning the books into a TV show is that it would allow a director to delve further into the world than movies allowed. The on-screen wizarding world only allowed for roughly 2 hours of content, per film.

Fans noted previously missing characters and plot points that directors had to cut for sake of time. A series may allow for a more in-depth look into the world.

The announcement about a potential new series comes just months after the release of the “Hogwarts Legacy” video game. A game that in the first two weeks sold 12,000,000 copies and grossed around $850,000,000 in sales, according to Game Rant. So, it’s safe to say there is definitely still an audience.

Are you ready to travel to platform 9 3/4 again?