(WTAJ) — Do you know what the highest-grossing movie filmed in Pennsylvania is? Hint: It’s not an M. Night Shyamalan film.

Pennsylvania has had its fair share of box office hits that were filmed in the state, including Shyamalan’s “Sixth Sense,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” and the 90’s cult classic comedy “Kingpin.”

Only one movie, however, can claim that highest-grossing box office number.

While it was filmed in multiple locations around the world, 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises holds that honor, according to a study by Dish. The final film in Nolan’s Batman trilogy has scenes filmed throughout Pittsburgh, including using Heinz Field for the fictitious Gotham City’s football team.

Film site Giggster says filming happened in London, Jodhpur, Nottingham, Los Angeles, Glasgow, Newark, New York City, and Pittsburgh, with the last three specifically being the backdrop of Gotham itself.

The Dark Knight Rises went on to make $448 million at the domestic box office. Worldwide, however, it was the highest-grossing Batman film to date, taking in $1,084,939,099 — besting The Dark Knight, featuring Heath Ledger’s “Joker,” by more than $75 million ($1,007,336,937), according to Box Office Mojo.

Ironically, The Dark Knight beat out The Dark Knight Rises in the domestic box office ($534.9M) and took the highest-grossing spot in Illinois, the Dish study revealed.

Fun fact, if you’ve seen the movie:

Christopher Nolan, who directed the films, revealed how he kept Bruce Wayne’s death from leaking out before the movie was released in a bonus feature on the trilogy’s Blu-ray box set.

Nolan actually filmed the scene with Christian Bale there. The tombstone also had another name on it. In post-production, the team edited around Bale and then used CGI to change the name on the tombstone to read “Bruce Wayne.” The actors were none the wiser until the movie hit theaters.