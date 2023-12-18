ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) Listen up, you teenage dirtbags — Wheatus is coming to Altoona for an acoustic show at a local bar/eatery.

Wheatus is going on their “Dirtbags Across America” acoustic tour that starts in March. They’ll be hitting up McGarvey’s Bar in Altoona on June 14.

Wheatus formed in the late ’90s and rose to fame in 2000 with their pop-punk hit “Teenage Dirtbag” and the rest is history.

Many might call them a “one hit wonder” but they were the voice of a generation — teens who just wanted to be heard.

