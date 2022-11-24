(WTAJ) — Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The season wouldn’t be complete without end-of-the-year holiday specials.
CBS will be airing classics like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” along with some all-new originals.
Here’s when you can catch the special programming on WTAJ!
Friday, November 25, 2022
- Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.
- Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.
- A Christmas Proposal
9 p.m.
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
- Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
- Reindeer In Here
9 p.m.
Saturday, December 3, 2022
- Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
8 p.m.
- Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Last Tribe
- The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.
Sunday, December 4, 2022
- CBS Original Movie: Fit For Christmas
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 10, 2022
- Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
- Frosty the Snowman
9 p.m.
- Frosty Returns
9:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 11, 2022
- National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
8 p.m.
- CBS Original Movie: Must Love Christmas
9 p.m.
Thursday, December 15, 2022
- A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of “Ghosts’
8 p.m.
Friday, December 16, 2022
- Reindeer In Here
8 p.m.
- The Greatest @Home Videos
9 p.m.
Sunday, December 18, 2022
- CBS Original Movie: When Christmas Was Young
8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
- Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!
8 p.m.
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
- The Price Is Right At Night
8 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 2022
- The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove
8 p.m.
- CBS Original Movie: Christmas Takes Flight
9 p.m.
Saturday, December 24, 2022
- A Country Fix Christmas Celebration
6 p.m.
- Nashville Music Special, Home for the Holidays
11 p.m.
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
- The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
8 p.m.
- The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman
10 p.m.
Saturday, December 31, 2022
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
8 p.m.