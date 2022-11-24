(WTAJ) — Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The season wouldn’t be complete without end-of-the-year holiday specials.

CBS will be airing classics like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” along with some all-new originals.

Here’s when you can catch the special programming on WTAJ!

Friday, November 25, 2022

Frosty The Snowman

8 p.m.

Frosty Returns

8:30 p.m.

A Christmas Proposal

9 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

Reindeer In Here

9 p.m.

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

8 p.m.

8 p.m. Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Last Tribe

The Story Of Santa Claus

9 p.m.

Sunday, December 4, 2022

CBS Original Movie: Fit For Christmas

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

Frosty the Snowman

9 p.m.

Frosty Returns

9:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 11, 2022

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years

8 p.m.

CBS Original Movie: Must Love Christmas

9 p.m.

Thursday, December 15, 2022

A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of “Ghosts’

8 p.m.

Friday, December 16, 2022

Reindeer In Here

8 p.m.

The Greatest @Home Videos

9 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

CBS Original Movie: When Christmas Was Young

8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The Price Is Right At Night

8 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 2022

The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove

8 p.m.

CBS Original Movie: Christmas Takes Flight

9 p.m.

Saturday, December 24, 2022

A Country Fix Christmas Celebration

6 p.m.



6 p.m. Nashville Music Special, Home for the Holidays

11 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

8 p.m.

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman

10 p.m.

Saturday, December 31, 2022