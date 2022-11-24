(WTAJ) — Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The season wouldn’t be complete without end-of-the-year holiday specials.

CBS will be airing classics like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” along with some all-new originals.

Here’s when you can catch the special programming on WTAJ!

Friday, November 25, 2022

  • Frosty The Snowman
    8 p.m.
  • Frosty Returns
    8:30 p.m.
  • A Christmas Proposal
    9 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

  • Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
    8 p.m.
  • Reindeer In Here
    9 p.m.

Saturday, December 3, 2022

  • Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
    8 p.m.
  • Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Last Tribe
  • The Story Of Santa Claus
    9 p.m.

Sunday, December 4, 2022

  • CBS Original Movie: Fit For Christmas
    8:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 10, 2022

  • Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
    8 p.m.
  • Frosty the Snowman
    9 p.m.
  • Frosty Returns
    9:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 11, 2022

  • National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
    8 p.m.
  • CBS Original Movie: Must Love Christmas
    9 p.m.

Thursday, December 15, 2022

  • A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of “Ghosts’
    8 p.m.

Friday, December 16, 2022

  • Reindeer In Here
    8 p.m.
  • The Greatest @Home Videos
    9 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

  • CBS Original Movie: When Christmas Was Young
    8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

  • Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!
    8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

  • The Price Is Right At Night
    8 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 2022

  • The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove
    8 p.m.
  • CBS Original Movie: Christmas Takes Flight
    9 p.m.

Saturday, December 24, 2022

  • A Country Fix Christmas Celebration
    6 p.m.
  • Nashville Music Special, Home for the Holidays
    11 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

  • The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
    8 p.m.
  • The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman
    10 p.m.

Saturday, December 31, 2022

  • New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
    8 p.m.