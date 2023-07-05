Disney+ has made a notable addition to its streaming library, adding the first R-rated titles on Friday. (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There might not be a more iconic princess than a Disney princess, and everyone has their favorite, including right here in Pennsylvania.

Whether it’s a classic leading lady like Snow White and Cinderella or a more modern strong female lead like Elsa or the new Ariel, there’s no denying the effect a Disney princess usually has on pop culture.

A study from cabletv.com shined a light on which Disney princess is the favorite for each state.

For Pennsylvania, our favorite princess is none other than the famous, history-based Pocahontas.

Joining the Commonwealth are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon, Virginia and Washington. Overall, Elsa “Let it go” and was the favorite in most states. Jasmine, from Aladdin, takes a close second place.

To create the list, researchers with first used data from CBR.com and IMDB to find the best-rated Disney princess films. Then they used Google Trends for the top 15 princesses to determine who had the most search volumes, and from those results took a second look at Google Trends’ search volumes again to find that nine Disney Princesses were crowned a fan-favorite in at least one of the 50 states