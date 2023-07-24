ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” sings an ode to girlhood from the first image of the Warner Brothers logo — pink, naturally — that graces the screen. But there’s more than just the fantastic pink plastic that initially meets the eye to this film.

Unequivocally, the movie could be hailed for its impeccably outrageous use of the color pink alone. From costumes to houses and even the Barbieland Supreme Court, the sea of pink that washed over theaters this weekend (raking in over $162 million in the process) was clearly in its own tier of innovative and imaginative set design and costuming.

The impressive press run that featured star Margot Robbie donning flawless recreations of the iconic doll’s equally renowned outfits was an initial clue to the thoughtful attention to detail that the cast and crew would give to telling the story.

But the set’s purpose travels further than simply aesthetic appeal. The precisely crafted pink paradise Barbieland comes to stand in stark opposition to the immediate coldness that awaits the blissfully unaware doll as she finds herself in the “real world” of Santa Monica, California.

Barbie’s perfect morning routine in Barbieland, beginning with waking up refreshed in a wallless bedroom and floating to get down from the top story of her dreamhouse, creates a decidedly harmonic albeit bizarre tone of contentedness among the other Barbies that is quickly disrupted by Ryan Gossling’s Ken.

When the two find themselves later catapulted out of Barbieland into the real world, the interplay between Barbie and Ken’s new experiences irrevocably shifts Barbieland, and the tone immediately drops deeper as the stakes rise.

The boundless female empowerment of Barbieland is, as we grow to learn, still ultimately controlled by a handful of male Mattel employees — expertly led by Will Ferrell’s laugh-out-loud performance as CEO.

The conflict that arises between the Barbies and Kens is guided by Gosling, who masters the art of endearing cringe through his ’80s power ballad “I’m Just Ken” and embarrassingly uncompromised dedication to Barbie in his near-perfect performance.

But what heals the conflict and restores Barbieland to its utopian haven of femininity is the sisterhood created by the simple act of women validating other women.

The concept that there’s power in listening to others underscores the focus of the movie: women.

It’s not so much gender dynamics that Gerwig aims to critique with “Barbie” — perhaps that theme should have been less pronounced than it turned out to be.

What matters in “Barbie” is what Gerwig has routinely made a name for herself in doing: telling women’s stories.

The “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” director has found her niche in intertwining the accounts of women at the heart of her films, using the connections of sister to sister, friend to friend and mother to daughter to advance her creations beyond entertaining to something more moving and impactful.

In “Barbie,” the central idea that the bond between a girl and her doll is so powerful as to bring Robbie’s stereotypical Barbie to thoughts of death, burnt morning toast and cellulite is a more compelling root than any particularly deep commentary on patriarchy.

The underlying themes of feminism and even gender itself that befit such a polarizing icon in pop culture are, undoubtedly, present throughout the plot.

But after returning to the real world to exit the noticeably not-pink theater as the credits roll alongside Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” what sticks with you is simply the doll herself, changed but still her pink and dubiously feminist self, a commercial hallmark of girlhood that even Gerwig and Robbie cannot completely transform.

From undeniably silly touches — such as the critique of consumerism in the form of floating Barbie clothing advertisements — to the heartfelt moments of change when Barbie truly engages with the world around her for the first time through the elderly woman on the bench, the movie manages to strike a successful balance.

And though the first half follows a smoother pace than the final portion, leaning heavier into its bumpy yet on-the-nose commentary brought about by commingling Barbieland with real life, the dashes of goofiness sprinkled throughout the entire run of the film keep it perpetually entertaining and worthy of the box office records it’s continuing to break.